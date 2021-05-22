Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.500-8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.97. 1,676,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

