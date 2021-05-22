Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Łukasz Rędziniak Purchases 193,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 193,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,790 ($7,564.67).

Shares of LON SENX opened at GBX 2.45 ($0.03) on Friday. Serinus Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

