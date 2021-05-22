Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

