Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sigma Labs from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Sigma Labs stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Sigma Labs has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 693.68% and a negative return on equity of 182.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

