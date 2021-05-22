Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,911 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,647,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,400. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.72.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

