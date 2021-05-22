Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,872,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. 1,665,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

