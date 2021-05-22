Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SAMG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 89,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $215.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

