SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 956,547 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $18,584,000. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

