Simmons Bank Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 407,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.