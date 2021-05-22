Simmons Bank Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.43. 1,790,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,535. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $77.06 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

