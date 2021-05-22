Simmons Bank Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.