Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in UGI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of UGI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of UGI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

