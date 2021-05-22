So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.60 million-$68.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.17 million.

SY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,955. So-Young International has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.50 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut So-Young International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

