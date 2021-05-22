Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 115,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,945. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

