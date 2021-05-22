Sound Shore Management Inc CT Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 902,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454,085 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 3.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.20% of Capital One Financial worth $114,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after buying an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after buying an additional 872,761 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,993. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $162.33.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

