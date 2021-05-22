Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $59.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.70.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.09. 4,885,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,557,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

