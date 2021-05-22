Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Spark Power Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$66.87 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

SPG opened at C$1.60 on Friday. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36. The company has a market cap of C$85.84 million and a P/E ratio of -51.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.76.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

