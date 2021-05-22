SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Motco grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.75. 6,040,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,536,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

