SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 928,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,930,000 after acquiring an additional 81,866 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,364. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

