Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £122.85 ($160.50) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £103.59 ($135.33).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £122.50 ($160.05) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 9,316 ($121.71) and a 52-week high of £123.60 ($161.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £119.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of £115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

