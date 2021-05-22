Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises about 0.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.27% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. 45,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $55.80.

