Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up about 0.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,702,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,916,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,191,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12,033.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 132,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,469,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 378,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,670. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.