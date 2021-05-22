Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up about 0.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,702,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,916,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,191,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12,033.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 132,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,469,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 378,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,670. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit