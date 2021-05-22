Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 3.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $16,919,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,945,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 647,863 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,868,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,959,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.97. 1,263,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,676. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

