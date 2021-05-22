STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.02 million.

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $127.34. 352,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,585. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 578.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.60. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.97.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Insiders sold 336,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,207,292 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.