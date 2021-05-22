Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc Buys 2,553 Shares of Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $20,270.82.

Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 4,871 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $38,188.64.

On Friday, May 14th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 3,256 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $25,787.52.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 1,528 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $11,765.60.

On Monday, April 26th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 1,222 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $8,725.08.

Shares of SLNG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $129.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 17.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

