Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Trading Up 1.3%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 17,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 20,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, Investec raised Standard Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.4508 per share. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

