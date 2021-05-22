Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $476.79

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 476.79 ($6.23) and traded as high as GBX 507 ($6.62). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 507 ($6.62), with a volume of 6,009,251 shares traded.

STAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 544.83 ($7.12).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £15.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 476.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.