Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $476.79

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 476.79 ($6.23) and traded as high as GBX 507 ($6.62). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 507 ($6.62), with a volume of 6,009,251 shares traded.
STAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 544.83 ($7.12).
The firm has a market cap of £15.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 476.79.
In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).
Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
