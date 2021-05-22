Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 154,200 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.20% of Pentair worth $20,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.