Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 6,100 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 260,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,704,000 after purchasing an additional 569,631 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.61.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.43. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.