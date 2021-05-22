Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $19,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.82. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

