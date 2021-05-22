Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $21.26 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 220,904 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,081,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 417,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 89,460 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.46.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

