Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 29,526 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,526 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -296.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.03.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

