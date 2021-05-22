Stephen D. Newlin Sells 13,939 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UNVR opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.