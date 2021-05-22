Stifel Nicolaus Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $95.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of JD opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

