Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

SFIX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. 973,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,703. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $4,464,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

