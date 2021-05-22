Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 13,519 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,301% compared to the typical daily volume of 965 put options.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,201 shares of company stock worth $11,598,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 497.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 342,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,431,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 282,309 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 116,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $44.04 on Friday. Colfax has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -880.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.