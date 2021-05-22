Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.72 ($17.32).

Get Südzucker alerts:

SZU opened at €13.11 ($15.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.06.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.