Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.72 ($17.32).

SZU opened at €13.11 ($15.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.06.

About Südzucker

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Analyst Recommendations for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit