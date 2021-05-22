Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,087 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Shares of INTU traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $433.43. 1,172,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,589. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $441.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

