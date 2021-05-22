Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 13,315 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $132.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,329,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,655. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

