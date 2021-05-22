Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,924 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.06 and a 1-year high of $376.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

