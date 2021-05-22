Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 485.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 228,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 122,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

