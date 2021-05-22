Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

NYSE SUP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 188,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.80. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.16 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

