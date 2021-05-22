Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 2,167 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan J.S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00.

FB traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,283,504. The company has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

