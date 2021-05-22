Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 2,167 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan J.S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 1st, Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00.

FB traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,283,504. The company has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit