Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 1,660 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $22.29. 2,957,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,354. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 433,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

