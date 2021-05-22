Swingby Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $31.48 million and approximately $877,555.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00406377 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018569 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,605,753 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.