Syncona (LON:SYNC) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 286 ($3.74) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) price target on shares of Syncona in a report on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 286 ($3.74) price target on shares of Syncona in a report on Tuesday.

LON SYNC opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 232.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.02. Syncona has a 12-month low of GBX 198.40 ($2.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

In related news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 3,222,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total transaction of £7,219,392.32 ($9,432,182.28).

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

