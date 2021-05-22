Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.380-6.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.82.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.00. 1,106,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,569. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day moving average of $247.83. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,250 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

