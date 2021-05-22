Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.380-6.450 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.82.
NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.00. 1,106,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,569. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day moving average of $247.83. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,250 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
