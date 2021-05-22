Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

TPR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,797. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $934,526. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

