Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $2.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

TGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,100. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

