TD Securities Boosts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IIP.UN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.31.

IIP.UN opened at C$15.40 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.12 and a 52 week high of C$16.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

